The Bowie Baysox opened their home slate for the 2023 season with a 7-4 defeat against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at Prince George’s Stadium. Despite a promising start, the Baysox were undone by defensive errors and the long ball.

Gilbert Lara delivered a two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the second, giving Bowie an early 2-0 lead. However, Akron’s Michael Amiditis hit a two-run home run to tie the game at two in the top of the third. Bowie’s Cesar Preito hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third to restore the Baysox lead to 3-2.

The RubberDucks scored on an error in the fifth to tie the game at three, then got their second two-run shot of the night off the bat of Angel Martinez in the top of the seventh to take a 5-3 lead. Bowie’s Heston Kjerstad homered in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5-4, but the Baysox couldn’t capitalize on a bases-loaded opportunity.

Akron added two more runs in the top of the ninth for insurance, while Bowie went quietly in the bottom half despite a pair of singles. Baysox hitters struck out 14 times on Tuesday night.

Starting on the mound for the Baysox was right-hander Garrett Stallings, who allowed four hits and three runs in four innings. Left-hander Antonio Velez gave up three hits and two runs in three innings of relief.

The loss drops the Baysox record to 2-2 on the young season.

Despite the defeat, the Baysox were glad to be playing in front of their home fans after playing their first four games of the season on the road.

The Baysox will look to even the series against Akron on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

