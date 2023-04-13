At its April 11 meeting, the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Board of Education recognized five exceptional students for their outstanding achievements in academic success, career readiness, and personal responsibility. Eleanor “Ellie” Groth, Owen Kanhanou, Rhania Sanu-Bing, Maliyah Cropper, and Otis Tucker were honored.

Groth, a fifth-grader at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, was recognized for her outstanding personal responsibility. She is a dedicated student who understands the importance of hard work and grit in achieving success. Groth is known for her organization skills, punctuality in submitting assignments, and involvement in various extracurricular activities. She has qualified for the all-county band and the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas. Groth also participates in dance and soccer and is currently writing a book about saving the earth.

At its April meeting, students honored by the Board of Education include Owen Kanhanou, left, Rhania Sanu-Bing, Eleanor “Ellie” Groth, Otis Tucker and Maliyah Cropper. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Kanhanou, a fifth-grader at Berry Elementary School, was recognized for his career readiness. He consistently earns a spot on the honor roll and is passionate about diversity and building strong relationships among community members. He is also an enthusiastic cellist who sees his role as a bridge in a musical piece, just as he wants to be a bridge among people in the community. Kanhanou also has a keen interest in the environment and hopes to reduce waste in landfills in the future.

Cropper, an eighth-grader at Piccowaxen Middle School, was honored for her academic achievements, carrying a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is an active National Honor Society, Student Government Association, and Yearbook Club member. Cropper is known for her eagerness to learn and consistently contributes to class discussions. She also loves sports, playing basketball, soccer, volleyball, and chess, while in her free time, she likes to code, crochet, read, and hang out with friends.

Sanu-Bing, a fifth-grader at Eva Turner Elementary School, was recognized for her academic achievements. She is a diligent student with a strong work ethic and a passion for reading and questioning perspectives around her. Sanu-Bing is known for her caring nature and her aspiration to attend Harvard Law School and practice criminal law as a defense attorney.

Tucker, a La Plata High School senior, was recognized for his outstanding academic achievements. Throughout his high school career, Tucker has consistently increased his GPA, including his senior year. He has completed nine honors-level classes and three years of Latin. He is a member of the National Honor Society, the National English Honors Society, and the National Science Honor Society. Tucker has also been involved in school plays and honored the La Plata’s Class of 1969. He works at a local restaurant while helping run his family’s restaurant and plans to attend Hampton University in the fall.

The CCPS Board of Education continues recognizing and honoring students for their outstanding achievements. Their commitment to academic excellence, career readiness, and personal responsibility inspire and motivate students to achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Like this: Like Loading...