On April 12th, an administrator at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School reported to the School Resource Officer (SRO) that a marijuana joint was recovered from a 13-year-old male student. The SRO immediately began an investigation into the incident.

After the joint was discovered, a field test was conducted on the unfinished marijuana joint, which resulted in a positive indication for cannabis. As a result, the student was charged on a Juvenile Civil Citation for possession less than 1.5 ounces.

The student will also face school-based sanctions from Charles County Public Schools. The nature of these sanctions has not been disclosed, but they are expected to be in line with the school’s code of conduct.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. Anyone with information that could be useful to the investigation is asked to contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-6282 ext. 0721.

Marijuana use and possession are illegal for minors in the state of Maryland. Possession of less than 10 grams is considered a civil offense and may be punishable by a fine. However, possession of more than 10 grams is a criminal offense that may result in up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Furthermore, Charles County Public Schools have a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use, possession, and distribution. Students who violate this policy may face disciplinary action that includes suspension, expulsion, or transfer to an alternative school.

It is not yet clear how the school will respond to this specific incident, but it is expected that the school will take appropriate measures to ensure that the student involved receives the necessary support and resources to address any underlying issues.

In recent years, there has been a growing concern among parents and educators about the rise in drug use among middle school students. According to a report published by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use among 8th and 10th graders has been increasing steadily since 2012.

In response to this trend, many schools have been implementing drug education and prevention programs to help students understand the risks and consequences of drug use. Charles County Public Schools is no exception, and the district has implemented several initiatives to address drug use among students.

Despite these efforts, incidents like the one at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School serve as a reminder that drug use among students is still a significant concern. Parents and educators must continue to work together to address this issue and provide students with the support and resources they need to make healthy choices.

Like this: Like Loading...