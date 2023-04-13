The Mega Millions® jackpot continues to grow, and the excitement is building among those hoping to win big. On Tuesday night, the winning numbers were announced, but no one claimed the jackpot, which means the prize money will roll over to the next drawing on Friday, April 14. At $476 million, this will be the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered during the month of April since the game began in 2002. If someone wins at that level, it would be the 13th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Since the last jackpot was won in Massachusetts on January 31, there have been more than 13.2 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

Tuesday night’s drawing produced 898,816 winning tickets at all prize levels. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Florida, is worth $3 million because it included the optional Megaplier, which was 3X on Tuesday night. The other two second-tier tickets, sold in Arizona and California, win $1 million.

In addition to these winners, 16 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize. Three of those tickets are worth $30,000 each, because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 13 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

During this jackpot run, there have been 20 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 14 different jurisdictions from coast to coast, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

Despite the four Mega Millions jackpots that have already been awarded this year, all of them won in January, this month’s jackpot has the potential to be the biggest yet. On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever. It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, and then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

If someone wins the $476 million jackpot on Friday, they will have to decide whether to take the prize money in a lump sum or in annual installments. According to the Mega Millions website, “if the winner chooses the annuity, the annual payments will be increased each year by a percentage set out in the Mega Millions game rules. For example, if the jackpot is $476 million, the initial payment would be approximately $7.7 million, and the annual payment would increase each year, culminating in a final payment of approximately $28.8 million in year 30.”

