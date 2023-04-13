Authorities are investigating the death of an adult female who was found lying on the ground in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive early Monday morning.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a report of a person who appeared to be hurt at around 6:40 a.m. on April 12. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered the victim, who was already deceased.

The authorities have not released the woman’s identity, pending positive identification from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. An autopsy will also be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

Detective Johnson is leading the investigation and has called on anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward. “We urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area to contact us immediately,” he said.

Tipsters can call the Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS to provide information anonymously. They can also submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released any information on possible suspects or motives for the woman’s death.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has assured residents that they are doing everything they can to investigate the case and ensure the safety of the community.

As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and help bring closure to the victim’s family and justice to the community.

