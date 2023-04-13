Junior Keawe Johnson from Takoma Park, Maryland, has been named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 9, as announced by the conference office on Tuesday morning. This is Johnson’s first time receiving the honor, and it marks the second straight week that a Seahawk men’s tennis player has earned the award, with Boris Palmade receiving it last week.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team recently won their second consecutive match with a 9-0 shutout against Penn State Berks last Saturday, April 8. Johnson played a key role in the match, dropping only four games and helping the Seahawks remain undefeated in conference play. Johnson teamed up with Max Esztergomi for an 8-1 victory at No. 3 doubles before collecting a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Cole Epting at No. 4 singles.

St. Mary’s College currently has a 5-3 record overall and a 2-0 record in UEC play. The Seahawks will be back on the courts on Wednesday, April 12, when they welcome Clarks Summit University to the Somerset Tennis Courts for a league match at 1:00 p.m.

Johnson expressed his excitement about being named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, stating, “I’m honored to receive this recognition and am grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches. We’re focused on continuing to work hard and perform at our best as we move forward in conference play.”

The St. Mary’s College men’s tennis team has had a successful season so far, and their recent victories have solidified their position in the UEC standings. With the support of their talented players and dedicated coaching staff, the Seahawks are poised to continue their success as they move forward in conference play.

