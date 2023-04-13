Sophomore midfielder Colin Horton delivered a five-goal performance for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team, but it was not enough to stop Christopher Newport University from winning the game on April 12th. The Captains dominated the Seahawks with a final score of 20-10, halting St. Mary’s two-game win streak.

The game started with Christopher Newport taking a 5-0 lead before St. Mary’s scored three straight goals, including back-to-back goals from Horton, in less than three minutes to make it a two-goal game with 1:10 remaining in the first quarter. However, the Captains responded with a goal from Julia Iapicca with two ticks on the clock to end the quarter 6-3 in their favor.

Throughout the game, St. Mary’s tried to catch up, with scores from Horton and first-year attacker Katelin Scala, but the Captains were relentless, dropping an eight-spot to end the first half with a 14-6 lead. While the Seahawks limited CNU to six goals over the final two periods, it was not enough to stop Christopher Newport from taking the victory. Colin Horton vs. CNU (4.12.23) Credit: Bill Wood

In terms of statistics, Christopher Newport had a 33-22 shot advantage and a 20-16 margin in ground balls. Brookelyn Morrison collected a game-best 10 draw controls to give CNU a 17-16 edge in draws for the game. St. Mary’s transition game was not on point this afternoon as the Seahawks were 10-of-18 on clears. The Seahawks also committed 20 turnovers for the game, including a combined 15 miscues between the first and third quarters.

Horton’s performance tied career-highs in goals (5) and points (5), while Scala collected a season- and career-best seven draws while contributing two goals and two assists and adding two ground balls. Junior goalie Maddie Clemmer came up with six stops and scooped up a team-best three ground balls.

For Christopher Newport, Iapicca finished the contest with game-highs of six goals and eight points while Morrison chipped in five scores and two helpers. Today’s win marked the fifth in a row for the Captains.

The Seahawks will have a chance to bounce back when they face La Roche on April 15th at St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium at 12:00 p.m.

