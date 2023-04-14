Hagerstown, MD – On April 12, 2023, the College of Southern Maryland Hawks traveled to Hagerstown Community College to play a doubleheader against the Hagerstown Hawks. Unfortunately, the Southern Maryland team could not come out on top in either game, losing the first game 13-3 and the second game 12-10.

In the first game of the doubleheader, the College of Southern Maryland started off strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. They continued to add to their lead throughout the game, with strong hitting from Dylan Castell, Hunter Rose, and Justin Aponte. The Hagerstown Hawks could only score one run in each of the first two innings, but they could hold the Southern Maryland team scoreless for the rest of the game.

The Southern Maryland Hawks could not keep up their momentum in the second game of the doubleheader. Hagerstown scored three runs in the first inning, with strong hitting from Chase Fisher and Blake Badman. Southern Maryland was able to tie the game in the second inning, thanks to hits from Dylan Castell and Jaden Gallagher, but Hagerstown took the lead again in the third inning with another three-run inning. The game remained close throughout, but Hagerstown could hold on for the 12-10 win.

Despite the losses, some standout performances from the Southern Maryland Hawks were still. In the first game, Dylan Castell and Hunter Rose each hit a triple, while Justin Aponte hit a sac fly to score a run. Jaden Gallagher and Ransley Ferraras also had strong performances at the plate, with Gallagher hitting a double and Ferraras hitting a sac bunt and a sac fly. On the mound, Zack Robbins was able to pick up the win, pitching five innings and allowing three runs.

In the second game, Dylan Castell had a strong performance at the plate once again, hitting two doubles and scoring a run. Jaden Gallagher also had a great game, hitting a double and driving in two runs. Nick Norton hit a double and drove in four runs, while Andrew Leginze and Drew Colaizzi each drove in a run. Despite these performances, the Southern Maryland Hawks could not keep up with the Hagerstown Hawks, who were led by Josh Clapsaddle’s four RBIs and Chase Fisher’s three runs scored.

With these losses, the College of Southern Maryland falls to 12-16 on the season. They will look to bounce back in their next game, a double-header vs. Garrett College on April 15, 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...