At the meeting held on April 12, 2023, the Board of Education made several administrative appointments and transfers, according to a statement released by Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith.

Ms. Jennifer Martin was appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Green Holly Elementary School. Ms. Martin holds a Master’s Degree from Walden University and a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of West Florida. She is currently the Acting Principal of Green Holly Elementary School.

Mr. James Pankiewicz was appointed as Payroll and Fiscal Systems Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Fiscal Services. Mr. Pankiewicz holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Salisbury University and previously served as a Branch Manager for Enterprise Holdings, Inc. at Reagan National Airport.

Mr. Scott Szczerbiak was appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Benjamin Banneker Elementary School. Mr. Szczerbiak holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University at Buffalo. He is currently the Acting Principal of Benjamin Banneker Elementary School.

Mr. Kelly Kent was appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Town Creek Elementary School. Mr. Kent holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Margaret Brent Middle School.

Mr. Andrew Schiefer was appointed as Principal, 12 month, at Dynard Elementary School. Mr. Schiefer holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bluffton University. He currently serves as a Principal at Crossler Middle School in Salem, Oregon.

Ms. Ellis, Ms. Martin, Mr. Pankiewicz, and Mr. Szczerbiak will assume their new positions on Monday, April 17, 2023. The effective date for all other appointments is July 1, 2023.

In addition to the appointments, the Board of Education also announced two administrative transfers. Ms. Lindsay Brenfleck will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Town Creek Elementary School to Principal, 12 month, at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School. Ms. Andi Owens will transfer from Coordinator, 12 month, at Head Start to Instructional Compliance Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. Both transfers will be effective July 1, 2023.

The appointments and transfers come as part of the Board’s ongoing efforts to provide the best possible education to students in the school district. Dr. Smith expressed his confidence in the newly appointed and transferred personnel, stating that they will make a positive impact in their respective positions.

The Board of Education will continue to make decisions and take actions that prioritize the needs and well-being of the students and staff in the school district.

