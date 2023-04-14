The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s and Women’s Tennis teams both swept the Defenders of Clarks Summit in their United East Conference matches. The Men’s team marked their third straight sweep in the United East Conference, while the Women’s team marked their second straight sweep.

In doubles, the Seahawks won all three matches with the Men’s team only allowing three points to be scored against them. Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam dominated the number one doubles spot with a score of 8-1. Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi shutout their opponent in the number two doubles spot, scoring 8-0. Keawe Johnson and Max Esztergomi won the third doubles spot 8-2. Meanwhile, the Women’s team did not allow any points against them in doubles. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel dominated the number one doubles spot with a score of 8-0. Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson continued the doubles shutout in the number two doubles spot with a score of 8-0. Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter sealed the deal in the number three doubles spot, allowing no points with a score of 8-0.

Credit: Bill Wood

In singles, both teams won all six matches. Boris Palmade took the number one singles spot for the Men’s team in a complete shutout with a score of 6-0. Stephen Alam continued the shutout streak in the number two spot with a score of 6-0. Nick Rohr won the number three singles spot in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Liam Pratt defeated his opponent in the number four singles spot in two sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-1. Ethan Black fought hard in the number five singles spot, winning the first set 6-0 and the second set 7-5. Eli Reynolds sealed the sweep for the Men’s team in the number six singles spot with scores of 6-4 and 6-1.

Credit: Bill Wood

For the Women’s team, Diana Levit took a win in the number one spot off of a default. Amber Manspeaker took the number two spot with ease, winning both sets 6-0. Sydney Anderson followed Manspeaker’s lead by shutting out her opponent 6-0 as well. Bella Sterner competed in the number four spot for the Seahawks, winning the first set 6-2 and the second set 6-1. Georgia Kline took the court in the number five singles spot and won both sets 6-0. Ayden Damel finished the successful day for the Women’s team in the number six singles spot with scores of 6-0 and 6-0.

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday, April 15th for a United East Conference match-up against Penn College at the Somerset Tennis Complex during Spring-Break-A-Sweat on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...