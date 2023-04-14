Charles County Sheriff’s detectives, in collaboration with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the United States Marshals Office (USMS), have charged two suspects in connection with coordinating the shipment of 5,000 fentanyl pills from California to Maryland. The pills, stamped to resemble OxyContin pills, were set to be sold and distributed illegally.

The investigation began in November 2022, when detectives intercepted a parcel containing the pills at a private shipping company that was delivered from California to a single-family house in Waldorf. After further investigation, detectives identified two suspects involved in the shipping and receiving of the pills. The suspects, Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf and Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, of Oxon Hill, were indicted by a Charles County Grand Jury with conspiracy to import a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and other related charges.

Turner was served her indictment and Bussie was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on April 4 in Largo. Further, Bussie had an open warrant through the DEA for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of an airport in Los Angeles, California, last year. On April 5, a judge ordered Bussie to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry expressed his commitment to dismantling the networks that traffic dangerous narcotics. “Fentanyl is extremely dangerous in the hands of dealers who often disguise what it is. We especially want to recognize the partnerships between the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the recovery of these dangerous pills,” he said.

Damon E. Wood, Inspector in Charge of the USPIS Washington Division, stated that “whenever someone uses the U.S. Mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, Postal Inspectors will find them and bring them to justice.” He added that “fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes.”

Johnny L. Hughes, United States Marshal for the District of Maryland, also emphasized the importance of interagency cooperation. “Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences. This case demonstrates the commitment and strength of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to arrest those responsible for these crimes.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about illegal drug distribution to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. The office is committed to identifying and charging persons involved in the illegal distribution of narcotics. “We must remain vigilant in order to protect our children and loved ones from such dangerous substances,” said Sheriff Berry.

