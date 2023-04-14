Bryant Michael Thompson, 42, of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

A man in Waldorf, Bryant Michael Thompson, 42, was arrested on April 7 for violating a final protective order. When officers attempted to place Thompson under arrest, he resisted and spat on officers and bit one officer. Thompson was taken into custody for violating a final protective order, resisting arrest, assault, and destruction of property.

According to reports, on April 7 at 8:02 a.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Charter Oak Drive in Waldorf after receiving a report of a man at the address who was violating a final protective order. The suspect, Bryant Michael Thompson, was on the scene when officers arrived.

As officers attempted to place Thompson under arrest, he resisted and spat on officers and bit one officer. Despite Thompson’s efforts to evade arrest, he was taken into custody. While being transported to the detention center, Thompson attempted to break out a window of the patrol car.

Thompson appeared before a judge on April 10, who ordered his release from the Charles County Detention Center if he is able to meet the conditions required for electronic monitoring and stays away from the victim’s residence.

Officer VanAuken investigated the case.

Final protective orders are issued by the court to protect individuals who have been subjected to domestic violence or stalking. A violation of the order can result in criminal charges being filed against the person who violated the order.

Violence against law enforcement officers has been a concern for many years. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund reports that 366 officers were killed in the line of duty in 2020. Assaults against law enforcement officers have been on the rise in recent years, with the FBI reporting 60,211 assaults against officers in 2019.

