Teams from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently competed in the regional Mathematics, Engineering, and Science Achievement (MESA) Showcase held at North Point High School on March 31. The event saw teams from elementary, middle, and high schools showcase their skills and knowledge in various challenges, with winners selected at each level.

Maryland MESA aims to prepare students for careers in mathematics, engineering, science, and technology. Students are challenged to develop innovative solutions to problems in these fields, enhancing their problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

One student, Mohamed Keita, a North Point junior, spoke highly of the program, saying, “MESA stood out to me, and my favorite teacher was running it. Once I joined, I really loved the challenge and thought it was amazing.”

Cinthia Calderon-Alfaro, a fourth-grader at Eva Turner Elementary School, also praised the program, saying, “It was something new I could try out. When we come to competitions, we can test our project and learn how to make it better.”

Teams that earned first place at the Charles County regional event will advance to the state-level competition, which will be held on May 13 at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab Campus in Laurel. The following schools will represent Charles County at the state competition: Malcolm, William A. Diggs, and Walter J. Mitchell elementary schools; Matthew Henson, Benjamin Stoddert, and Piccowaxen middle schools; and Henry E. Lackey High School, which took first place in all three high school challenges.

At the state competition, teams will compete in various challenges, including Mobile App, Storybook Theme Park Ride, Wearable Technology, and Expanding Structure. The top teams in each challenge will receive first, second, or third-place awards, and an overall winner will be chosen at each level.

The MESA program has several goals, including increasing the number of professionals in mathematics, engineering, science, and related fields, and encouraging and assisting minorities and females in achieving success in these fields.

For more information about MESA, visit https://secwww.jhuapl.edu/stem/mesa.

The following teams placed at the elementary-school level:

Mobile App

Malcolm, first place.

Diggs, second place.

Mitchell, third place.

Storybook Theme Park Ride

Malcolm, first place.

Mitchelle, second place.

Diggs, third place.

Wearable Technology

Diggs, first place.

Mitchell, second place.

Malcolm, third place.

Expanding Structure

Mitchell, first place.

Malcolm, second place.

Diggs, third place.

Middle-school teams compete in four challenges: Mobile App, Wearable Technology, Expanding Structure and the National Engineering Design Competition (NEDC).

The following teams placed at the middle-school level:

Mobile App

Henson, first place.

Piccowaxen; second place.

Stoddert, third place.

Wearable Technology

Stoddert, first place.

Henson, second place.

Piccowaxen, third place.

Expanding Structure

Henson, first place.

Piccowaxen, second place.

Mattawoman Middle School, third place.

NEDC

Piccowaxen, first place.

Henson, second place.

High-school teams also compete in three challenges: Mobile App, Expanding Structure; and NEDC.

The following teams placed at the high-school level:

Mobile App

Lackey, first place.

North Point, second place.

Expanding Structure

Lackey, first place.

La Plata High School, second place.

North Point, third place.

NEDC

Lackey, first place.

North Point, second place.

