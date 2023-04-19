Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring a series of summer enrichment opportunities for students in elementary, middle, and Advanced Placement (AP) courses in the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The school system is providing over 30 summer camps that begin the week of June 26. The week-long sessions are available Monday through Friday, in the morning and afternoon. Morning sessions start at 8:30 to 11 a.m., while afternoon sessions are set from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Parents can register their children in any CCPS summer opportunity if they are enrolled in the school system for the upcoming school year. Children are allowed to enroll in two free sessions in a camp of their choice. Once a camp fills up, parents can place their children on a waitlist. Students on the waitlist are not guaranteed a spot, but parents will be notified if a slot opens.

Berry Elementary School will host summer enrichment camps for kindergarten students, while Mattawoman Middle School will hold enrichment camps for students in first through eighth grades. Mattawoman will also host Advanced Placement (AP) boot camps, which are open to CCPS students enrolled in at least one AP course for the 2023-24 school year. The boot camps are part of the school system’s goal to provide educational opportunities that help students prepare for college.

Parents are responsible for providing transportation to and from camps, and children must be picked up at the end of each session. There is no childcare available between morning and afternoon sessions. Lunch is also not provided with enrollment in enrichment and AP camps.

A complete list of camps, including descriptions and times offered, is posted on the school system website. CCPS summer camps are designed to provide a fun and educational experience for students while helping them prepare for the next school year.

In addition to the camps offered by CCPS, several other organizations are hosting summer camps for children in Charles County. Henry E. Lackey High School is offering a Summer Youth Camp from June 12 through July 7. The camp is open to students entering second grade at the start of the 2023-24 school year and up to age 13. The camp includes supervised activities such as soccer, touch football, basketball, floor hockey, swimming, kickball, arts and crafts, Whiffle ball, and other games.

For children interested in experiencing nature, the Nanjemoy Creek Summer Camp is hosting sessions for students in fourth through sixth grades. The program includes three one-day camps for fishing, birdwatching, and nature-inspired art, as well as a week-long session for Yuckology, which is the study of the messy side of nature.

The James E. Richmond Science Center is hosting summer camps for students entering grades fourth through 12th. The camps are free for CCPS students, and transportation and lunch are provided. The Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) camp is for students in fourth through eighth grades, set for June 26 to 30. Students will be able to use the swimming pool at St. Charles High School for two days during the camp. The Junior Space Entrepreneur Program (JSEP) camp for high school students through senior year is July 31 to August 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The two-week program is open to students interested in STEM and entrepreneurship.

For students going into seventh and eighth grades in the 2023-24 school year, North Point High School is hosting a Career and Technical Education (CTE) camp for those interested in exploring CTE programs. The program includes two four-day sessions, set for June 26 to 29 or July 10 to 13.

