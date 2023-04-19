Senior Walker Krizman of St. Mary’s College in Maryland has been honored by the United East Conference for the second time this season. Krizman, who plays attackman for the college’s men’s lacrosse team, received the title of United East Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for the week ending on April 16.

The recognition was awarded to Krizman on Monday afternoon, following his impressive offensive performance during the team’s game against SUNY Morrisville last Saturday, April 15. St. Mary’s College won the game with a score of 17-5, and Krizman was a major contributor to their victory. Walker Krizman named United East Offensive Player of the Week (4.17.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Krizman finished the game with a game- and team-best of five points, thanks to his four goals and one assist. He also scooped up three ground balls during the game. This was the third time this season that Krizman has scored four goals in a game, showcasing his talent and consistency as an athlete.

Currently, Krizman is tied for fourth place in the United East Conference in terms of total goals, with a tally of 27. He is also ranked eighth in the conference with 1.93 goals per game. His impressive stats and notable performances have helped propel St. Mary’s College to a successful season, with a current record of 9-5 overall and 3-0 in the United East Conference.

The team will have another chance to showcase their skills this coming Saturday, April 22, when they travel to Aurora, N.Y. to play against Wells College. The game will be a conference match and is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

The St. Mary’s College Seahawks have high hopes for the remainder of their season, and Krizman’s impressive performances have helped them secure important victories and maintain a winning record. His talent and skill as an athlete have not gone unnoticed, and his recognition as Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport.

As the team continues to compete in the United East Conference, fans and supporters alike will be watching to see how Krizman and his teammates perform in the remaining games of the season. With their sights set on victory, the Seahawks are sure to bring their best game to the field each time they play.

2023 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – Sam Hills, Penn College, So., A

Sam Hills, Penn College, So., A Feb. 27 – Walker Krizman, St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 6 – Aiden Doyle, St. Mary’s College, So., A

Mar. 13 – Aiden Doyle, St. Mary’s College, So., A

Mar. 20 – Croix Teter, Penn College, Fy., A

Mar. 27 – Quinn Caviola, Penn College, Jr., A

Apr. 3 – Joey DiMaria, Hilbert, Jr., A

Apr. 10 – Joshua Martel, St. Mary’s College, Fy., A

Apr. 17 – Walker Krizman, St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

