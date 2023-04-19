For the third consecutive week, St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis player Boris Palmade has been named the United East Conference Player of the Week. The first-year player from Bethesda, Md., earned the recognition for the week ending April 16, as announced by the conference office on April 18.

Palmade, who has received the honor three times this season, was recognized for the second time in three weeks. He joins fellow Seahawks Stephen Alam (March 7) and Keawe Johnson (April 11) as previous recipients of the award. Boris Palmade ’26 named United East Men’s Tennis Player of the Week (4.18.23) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College, with a 7-3 (4-0 UEC) record, secured a pair of league wins against Clarks Summit University (April 12) and Penn College (April 15) during the week in question. Palmade played an integral role in the victories, achieving a 4-0 record in his No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles matches. He stretched his win streak to eight and four, respectively.

In the game against Clarks Summit, Palmade secured a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Andrew Taft, contributing to the Seahawks’ 9-0 win. He then notched a 6-0, 6-2 win over Paul Langbein of Penn College, with St. Mary’s emerging victorious with a 5-0 score.

Palmade also paired up with Alam in doubles action, earning an 8-1 win over Taft and Trevor Lawson of CSU before securing an 8-3 triumph against Langbein and Alexander Norris of PCT.

Palmade’s recent performance also placed him in contention for Region III rankings. The first NCAA regional rankings were released on April 10, with Palmade being considered.

The St. Mary’s Seahawks will take on Penn State Harrisburg (6-3, 3-0 UEC) in Middletown, Pa., for a league match at 3:00 p.m. on April 18.

2022-23 United East Conference Men’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sept. 20 – Boris Palmade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sept. 27 – Jazae Maina-Itegi, Penn State Berks, Fy.

Oct. 4 – Donovan Sullivan, Penn State Berks, Fy.

Oct. 11 – Andrew Brown, Penn State Abington, So.

Oct. 18 – Donovan Sullivan, Penn State Berks, Fy.

Mar. 7 – Stephen Alam , St. Mary’s College, Sr.

Mar. 14 – Nick Talarico, Penn State Abington, Fy.

Mar. 21 – Josh Kurek, Penn State Abington, Jr.

Mar. 28 – Jazae Maina-Itegi, Penn State Berks, Fy.

Apr. 4 – Boris Palmade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Apr. 11 – Keawe Johnson , St. Mary’s College, Jr.

Apr. 18 – Boris Palmade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

