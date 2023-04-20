The Bowie Baysox put on a strong offensive showing, scoring a season-high nine runs against the Altoona Curve in their Wednesday morning game. The Baysox’s victory was due to a combination of strong pitching and four runs batted in (RBIs) by Donta’ Williams.

The game started with a bang as the Baysox scored three runs in the first inning, thanks to two home runs. Coby Mayo hit his third home run of the season, followed by Zach Watson’s two-run blast. In the third inning, Bowie added another run on a sacrifice fly.

The Curve tried to mount a comeback, closing the gap to just two runs, but the Baysox responded with a four-run seventh inning, featuring RBIs by Cesar Prieto, Donta’ Williams, and another by Watson. Williams added another RBI in the ninth inning, tying his career high of four RBIs in a single game.

The Baysox pitching staff also delivered a strong performance, with Carlos Tavera retiring the first nine batters before allowing two runs in the fifth inning. Jensen Elliott relieved Tavera and pitched through the fifth inning. Connor Gillispie closed out the game, earning the win with one run allowed in the ninth inning.

With this victory, the Baysox improve their record to 5-6 on the season. They will take an evening off before facing the Curve in the third game of their series on Thursday. Justin Armbruester is scheduled to start for the Baysox, with the first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.

The Bowie Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and are part of the Eastern League. The Altoona Curve are the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game was played at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Bowie Baysox demonstrated their offensive prowess in their game against the Altoona Curve. Their strong pitching and impressive hitting helped them secure a convincing win. The team will look to build on this performance in their upcoming games.

Like this: Like Loading...