Next month, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) pupil personnel workers (PPW) will host a Community Day aimed at linking students and their families with various supportive services and resources. The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 18th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at St. Charles High School, rain or shine.

The Community Day will provide a plethora of resources and services to families, including a clothing giveaway, an immunizations clinic, door prizes, and health and dental information. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about family support services, personal hygiene services and resources, housing and utility financial support, employment opportunities, skills training information, summer camp programs, mental wellness supports, a school supplies giveaway, and assistance with prekindergarten applications and international registration.

PPWs are assigned to every CCPS school and work with students and parents, as well as community agencies and school system staff, to ensure students receive the best services and education possible. To learn more about the role of PPWs within CCPS, interested parties can visit www.ccboe.com.

The upcoming Community Day is set to provide a one-stop-shop for families to access various resources and services that will benefit both students and parents alike. Attendees can expect to engage with professionals from a range of different fields and receive valuable information on the services and support available to them.

Those interested in attending the event or learning more can contact Neal Bankenstein at 240-682-2263 or nbankenstein@ccboe.com, or Garcia Dixon at 301-934-7333 or gadixon@ccboe.com for further information.

