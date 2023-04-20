On April 19, 2023, the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals defeated the College of Southern Maryland Hawks with a final score of 12-4 in a softball game. The game was held at CCBC Catonsville in Baltimore County, Maryland.

The Cardinals began the game with a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Morhgan Gross scored on a single by Makenzie Brooks. In the bottom of the third inning, the Hawks tied the game 1-1 after Marissa Herndon scored on a stolen base by Larissa Simonds.

In the top of the third inning, the Cardinals regained their lead with two runs after Abigail Heagy scored on a single by Felicity Voss and Gross scored on a wild pitch. The Hawks tried to catch up in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs after Abby Norris, Madison Kavlick, and Madison Jury each contributed an RBI. However, the Cardinals took over the game with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Cardinals won the game by a final score of 12-4.

CCBC Catonsville’s Tori Bache led the team with five RBIs, hitting a double and a home run. Gross also contributed two runs and two RBIs, while Voss and Brooks each hit a home run and contributed two RBIs. Kayleigh Rishel pitched the entire game, giving up four runs and striking out seven batters.

For the College of Southern Maryland, Herndon went 2-2 and scored two runs, while Norris and Jury each contributed an RBI. Kavlick took the loss after pitching four innings, giving up eight runs and striking out three batters. Kaela Gilligan pitched the remaining two-thirds of an inning, giving up four runs and walking two batters.

The Cardinals improved their overall record to 23-9 with the win, while the Hawks dropped to 10-17. The Cardinals will face Harford Community College in their next game, while the Hawks will face Chesapeake College.

