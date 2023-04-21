LA PLATA, MD – The Board of Education of Charles County will hold a work session on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the boardroom of the Charles County Public Schools Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

The meeting will be streamed live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com, as well as on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@ccpsmd.

The work session will include a public forum, which will be held in a hybrid format allowing both in-person and virtual speakers to participate. Speakers who wish to provide comments virtually must pre-register by 4 p.m. on April 21. Late virtual registrations will not be accepted. Those who wish to speak in person should register by 6 p.m. on the day of the meeting, and a sign-up sheet will be available outside of the boardroom.

During public forum, speakers will have three minutes to address the Board about educational issues and must follow the rules established for public forum. The Board will not respond to speakers immediately, and speakers are encouraged to provide written information for the Board to review.

The work session will begin with a call to order at 6 p.m., followed by public forum. The work session will cover two main topics: an Equity Taskforce Workgroup update and a discussion on textbooks, specifically the Heritage Speaker Course Part II and History.

The meeting will also include an action item regarding personnel.

The Board of Education of Charles County reminds the public that the meeting agenda is subject to change.

The purpose of the work session is to receive information for review and consideration. The Board welcomes feedback from the community and encourages participation in public forum.

For more information on the rules for public forum and to register for virtual public forum, please visit the Board of Education of Charles County website.

