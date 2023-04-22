The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Department of Community Engagement and Equity is set to host a public meeting on Tuesday, April 25, from 6-7:30 p.m. The virtual meeting will discuss the Title VI Indian, Native Hawaiian, and Alaska Native Education Grant program for the 2023-24 school year.

The meeting is intended for families and teachers who identify as American Indian, Native Hawaiian, or Alaskan Native and are interested in learning more about the program or providing feedback. The Title VI grant is a federal policy aimed at providing financial support for the education of Indigenous students.

During the meeting, attendees will be able to receive information and ask questions about the program, as well as provide suggestions for how the grant can be improved to better support the academic success of Indigenous students.

To RSVP for the event or to obtain further information, individuals can contact Ginny Hall at vhall@ccboe.com. The link to the virtual meeting is available at https://ccboe.webex.com/ccboe/j.php?MTID=m0067a8a225bb1b3e523d592dddf4bacb.

According to CCPS, the Title VI grant program provides funding for various educational programs and services specifically designed to meet the unique cultural and academic needs of Indigenous students.

These programs and services may include language and cultural instruction, after-school tutoring, mentoring and counseling, and professional development opportunities for teachers working with Indigenous students.

CCPS is committed to ensuring that all students have access to high-quality education that is culturally responsive and inclusive. By hosting this public meeting, CCPS hopes to receive valuable feedback from the Indigenous community that will inform the development and implementation of the Title VI grant program for the upcoming school year.

As the CCPS website notes, “We believe that it is essential to create an environment in which students feel valued and respected, and where they have the opportunity to learn about and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our country’s Indigenous peoples.”

The virtual meeting will allow Indigenous families and teachers to share their perspectives on how the Title VI grant program can be enhanced better to meet Indigenous students’ academic and cultural needs.

By engaging with the community in this way, CCPS is taking an important step towards creating a more equitable and inclusive educational system that prioritizes the needs of all students, regardless of their background or identity.

