Kings Dominion, a popular amusement park located in Doswell, Virginia, announced on Friday that it has updated its code of conduct. Effective April 22, all guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old from 4 p.m. to closing time.

According to the park, the new policy was put in place due to increased incidents of inappropriate behavior at entertainment venues across the industry. Guests who do not follow the new rules will be asked to leave the park.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food,” said a statement from the park. “Millions of guests have counted on us for exactly that, and we will continue to deliver on that promise for generations to come.”

To comply with the new policy, each party’s chaperone must show a valid government-issued photo ID with a date of birth upon ticket entry. Additionally, each chaperone may accompany no more than 10 underage guests per day and must be present with the group at all times.

The park’s decision to implement the new policy has received mixed reactions from guests. Some parents and guardians have expressed support for the new rules, saying they feel more comfortable knowing that their children will always be supervised. Others have criticized the policy, saying that it will make it more difficult for families to enjoy the park together.

In response to concerns about the policy, Kings Dominion has said that it will work to ensure that the new rules are enforced fairly and consistently. The park has also emphasized that the policy is only in effect during certain hours of the day and that guests are still welcome to visit with their families at other times.

