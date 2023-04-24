The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Team participated in the Hopkins/Loyola Invitational in Baltimore, Maryland. The two-day meet included 38 teams, including the Seahawks. The team had some impressive performances, including breaking a school record and earning several top finishes.

Chay’la Rivers had a standout performance, breaking the school record in the Women’s 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12:98. She also earned 5th place overall in the Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles with a time of 1:19.94. Dina Jones was right behind her, earning 6th place with a time of 1:24.64. Rivers breaks two school records at Hopkins/Loyola Invitational Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Ariat Ojulu placed 23rd in the Women’s 400 Meter Dash with a time of 1:05.52. Brittney Douglas ran the Women’s 800 Meter Dash in 2:29.52, earning her 23rd place overall. Lauren Sapp placed 21st in the Women’s 5000 Meter Run.

The Seahawks also competed in several throwing events. In the Women’s Hammer Throw, Nayev Pumphrey earned 30th place at 28.94 meters, Jordyn Miles placed 34th at 26.14 meters, Fladaina Bruno placed 35th at 25.04 meters, and Olivia Magaletta placed 38th at 22.98 meters. Magaletta also earned 36th place in the Women’s Javelin Throw with a distance of 14.11 meters. In the Women’s Discus Throw, Morgan Marzec earned 24th place at 22.35 meters, Fladaina Bruno earned 25th at 20.86 meters, and Nayev Pumphrey earned 32nd at 13.40 meters. Jordyn Miles placed 36th in the Women’s Shot Put at 9.30 meters.

Four Seahawks competed in the Women’s 200 Meter Dash: Savannah Owens earned 22nd place with a time of 28:41, Ariat Ojulu placed 24th with a time of 28.84, Alana Thompson earned 25th place with a time of 28.92, and Chloe Tolson placed 29th with a time of 32.82.

The St. Mary’s College Women’s Track and Field Team will participate in the Penn Relay Carnival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from Thursday, April 27th to Saturday, April 29th.

