St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation for the second consecutive year by The National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. The prestigious award recognizes districts that demonstrate exceptional achievement in providing music education and access to all students.

To qualify for the recognition, SMCPS answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are so proud to support the arts in our schools, and this recognition speaks to the commitment our Board and community have for the arts. We are tremendously grateful to the incredible dedication of our amazing educators of the fine and performing arts who bring out the very best of our talented students,” said Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent of Schools.

The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals, advances active participation in music-making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.

According to Todd Burroughs, Supervisor of Instruction for Fine Arts, music education is an essential component of a well-rounded education, and SMCPS is committed to providing students with access to music education. “We believe that music education has a significant impact on student achievement and success in life. It fosters creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking, which are essential skills for success in the 21st century,” said Burroughs.

SMCPS offers a comprehensive music education program, including band, orchestra, choir, and general music classes for students in grades K-12. The district also provides opportunities for students to participate in honor ensembles, music festivals, and other performance opportunities. In addition, SMCPS has a robust community music program, including partnerships with local music organizations and performances by community groups at district events.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is a significant achievement for SMCPS and highlights the district’s commitment to providing students with a well-rounded education that includes access to music education. The recognition is also a testament to the hard work and dedication of SMCPS educators and administrators who have worked tirelessly to build a strong music education program.

For more information about The NAMM Foundation, please visit www.nammfoundation.org. For additional information about music education in SMCPS, please contact Todd Burroughs, Supervisor of Instruction for Fine Arts, at 301-475-5511, x32246.

