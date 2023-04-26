This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Charles County Envirothon, a program that allows high school students to study the natural world while learning hands-on, practical skills in the areas of aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife, and an annually changing fifth topic related to the environment. This year’s fifth topic is Adapting to a Changing Climate.

The Envirothon is a problem-solving academic competition that caps off a school year spent gleaning knowledge during seasonal trainings at the Charles Soil Conservation District. The program is made possible through grant funding from the Maryland Association of Soil Conservation Districts. CCPS high school students wore matching t-shirts and neon shades during the 30th Charles County Envirothon at Gilbert Run Park. Westlake High School’s team is made up of freshman Christopher Chubbs, left, and sophomores A.J. Cruz, Julia Pender, Makalia Lowe and Leah Sturdivant. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Logan Dixon, a St. Charles High School freshman, answers questions in the Fifth Topic Station during the 30th Charles County Envirothon held April 19 at Gilbert Run Park. Credit: Charles County Public Schools North Point High School seniors Lena McBride, left, Taylor Rozell and Kaylee Secrist embark on the aquatics portion of the Charles County Envirothon. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Maurice J. McDonough High School junior Daniel Howard, left, and Trevor Bryant, a sophomore, go over their notes during the Charles County Envirothon. Both are students in the CASE program, a CTE pathway for students interested in careers in the agriculture field. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Tiwaloluwa Dapo-Adeyemo, a Henry E. Lackey High School junior, studies soil during the Charles County Envirothon held April 19 at Gilbert Run Park. Credit: Charles County Public Schools La Plata High School seniors Ella Leginze, left, and Devon Bragunier, use a wedge prism to determine the basal area — the density of chest-level standing trees — of Gilbert Run Park during the 30th Charles County Envirothon. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Henry E. Lackey High School juniors Faith Rothell, left, Casey Klinger, Tiwa Dapo-Adeyemo, Simone Melson and Beatrice Koffi make up Lackey’s Team 2. The team placed first in the 30th Charles County Envirothon and will represent the county at the state Envirothon in June. Credit: Charles County Public Schools Students from Thomas Stone High School Camren McLaurin, a sophomore, far left, Alicia Callender, a freshman, and Starr Blue, a junior, are joined by La Plata High School senior Christian Allen Mendoza during the 30th Charles County Envirothon. Allen Mendoza subbed on the team which was down a member on the day of the competition. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The Envirothon program began in Charles County 30 years ago, thanks to the efforts of former conservation district employee, Aggie Higdon. Special guests Aggie Higdon and Polly Zimmerman were invited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the program. Zimmerman was one of the first coaches for the program, having taught at McDonough.

This year, Henry E. Lackey High School’s Team 2 collected 367 points and will represent Charles County in June at the Maryland Envirothon held at the Western 4H Park in Garrett County. At the state level, Team 2 members will compete against teams from high schools throughout Maryland. The team is made up of juniors Faith Rothell, Casey Klinger, Tiwaloluwa Dapo-Adeyemo, Simone Melson, and Beatrice Koffi. The team is coached by science teacher Amanda Hastings and Thomas Fawcett, academic mentor.

La Plata High School’s Team 3 racked up 363 points to come in second place, with Team 5 of Maurice J. McDonough High School earning 357 points to place in third.

“This is something that’s very related to what we are doing, and it piques a lot of the students’ interests,” said Paige Bennett, McDonough senior. “We have a lot of people with different backgrounds in agriculture. Everybody kind of has their own thing.”

Some students go into the trainings ready to soak up additional knowledge, like those enrolled in the CASE program housed McDonough, most of whom are interested in having a career in agriculture or likewise industries. Others join because the activity is tangentially connected to their interests, like Taylor Rozell, a North Point High School senior in the school’s Academy of Health Professions — Certified Nursing Assistant career and technical education (CTE) program. She doesn’t describe herself as the outdoorsy sort, but science has become a big part of her academic life. “I sort of got roped into doing it,” Rozell said of participating in Envirothon. “But I’m learning a lot.” She counts forestry as her favorite topic in the program.

If Lackey’s Team 2 advances at the state competition, the members will travel to Canada’s Mount Allison University in Tantramar, New Brunswick, for the North American contest on July 23 to 29. Students participating in next year’s Envirothon will begin training in October.

