Prince George’s County Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in a theft that occurred at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on April 22, 2023.

According to the PGPD’s National Harbor Unit, they received notification of the theft at approximately 1:40 pm on the day of the incident. An investigation revealed that the pictured suspects entered the casino, grabbed gaming chips, and then fled the scene.

The police department is urging anyone with information on the identity of the suspects to come forward and share their knowledge by calling 301-749-5064.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app available in the Apple Store or Google Play. If using the mobile app, please search “P3 Tips” and download the app onto your mobile device. Refer to case 23-0023837 when providing information.

A cash reward is available to anyone with information that leads to the identification and apprehension of the suspects involved in the theft.

The MGM National Harbor is a popular destination for visitors in the Oxon Hill area. The casino offers gaming, dining, and entertainment options for its patrons. The theft has caused concern for both the casino and the surrounding community.

The incident is a reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and aware of one’s surroundings, especially in public places such as casinos.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively investigating the incident and working to bring those responsible to justice. The department has released images of the suspects in hopes that someone may recognize them and provide valuable information to the investigation.

This incident also highlights the value of community involvement in preventing and solving crimes. Community members can help keep their neighborhoods safe and secure by coming forward with information.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department or Crime Solvers immediately. Every bit of information helps bring those responsible to justice and prevent future crimes.

Like this: Like Loading...