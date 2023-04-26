The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawks baseball team made a mid-week trip to Northern Virginia to take on the Marymount University Saints on Wednesday. The non-conference matchup saw the Seahawks lose to the Saints in a close game, 5-4.

The Saints started strong, leading the Seahawks by two runs after the first three innings. However, the Seahawks managed to get on the scoreboard in the top of the third inning with a run from Cole Tarleton who got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, bringing in Garrett Pullium who walked earlier in the inning.

St. Mary’s College had a productive sixth inning, getting their first lead of the game. Dan Weeden started the inning with a leadoff double and went on to advance to third base after Brian Sanders’ groundout. Mitchell Fradkin got the Seahawks their second run with an RBI single, and Garrett Pullium followed with a single that advanced Fradkin to third. Graham Wathen then hit a 2-run RBI double to left field, giving St. Mary’s their first lead of the night. The Seahawks led 4-3 going into the final three innings.

However, the Saints managed to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Seahawks were able to get runners on base in the top of the eighth and ninth innings, but were unable to bring them home. Marymount then hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Graham Wathen was the top performer for the Seahawks, leading the team in RBIs with two. Garrett Pullium also contributed two hits. Jack Overton, Tommy Brill, David Baggott, Ethan Gray, and Willie Nelson all made appearances on the mound for the Seahawks, with Overton facing 18 batters and giving up three earned runs. Tommy Brill and David Baggott each struck out two batters over an inning of work.

Up next for the Seahawks is a doubleheader against Gallaudet on April 27th at 1:00 PM in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

