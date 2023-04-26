The St. Mary’s College of Maryland coed and women’s sailing teams had a successful weekend on April 22-23, earning a pair of Top 10 finishes in their respective competitions. The No. 6 Seahawks coed team took second place at the Admiral’s Cup, while the women’s squad finished sixth at the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s Spring Dinghy Conference Championships.

Admiral’s Cup – Second of 18 The Seahawks secured a second-place finish out of 18 teams in the Admiral’s Cup, held at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. St. Mary’s trailed Brown University by 11 points after Saturday’s racing, but the Seahawks were able to erase that lead and finished tied with Brown with 117 points each. Brown University took home the team trophy after earning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Seniors Leo Boucher and Ellie Sekowski captured Division A for the Seahawks with a score of 38, finishing 31 points ahead of second-place University of Pennsylvania. The duo finished in the Top 3 in seven of the 10 races, winning Races 5A-7A and taking second in Races 1A and 10A.

Sophomore skipper Owen Hennessey, senior captain Sam Muir, and sophomore crew Zoe Hoctor finished sixth in Division B with 79 points. Muir served as crew for Races 1B-9B, while Hoctor was Hennessey’s crew for Race 10B.

MAISA Spring Women’s Dinghy Championship – Sixth of 14 The women’s team finished sixth out of 14 teams in the Middle Atlantic Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s Spring Dinghy Conference Championships hosted by St. Mary’s College. Cornell University claimed the conference’s automatic qualifying berth in the 2023 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association Women’s Dinghy Championship with 98 points, while Georgetown University finished second with 119 points and also secured a spot at nationals.

Juniors Madison Bashaw and Rachel O’Neill and sophomore Anna Flynn finished fourth in Division A with 72 points. O’Neill served as the crew for Races 1A-4A and 7A-14A, while Flynn was the crew for Races 5A-6A.

Division B saw skippers Lily Flack and Cho-Cho Williams with junior crew Katherine Shermock and O’Neill finish ninth with a score of 101. Flack and Shermock competed in Races 1B-13B, while Williams and O’Neill posted a 10th-place finish in the final race.

The remaining teams will wait for the selection show on May 2 at 7:00 p.m to determine their postseason fates.

Up Next for the Seahawks The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing teams will head to Washington, D.C. for the Arrigan Memorial on April 29-30 and to Norfolk, Va. for the America Trophy (MAISA Spring Coed Dinghy Conference Championship) on the same dates.

