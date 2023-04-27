Cold wallets are one of the most secure ways to store digital coins today. Many companies manufacture such devices. However, not all models deserve attention. Therefore, it is recommended to approach the choice responsibly. Read more about the work of cold crypto wallets in this article and find brief descriptions of top storage options.

How Cold Wallets Work

Cold wallets are usually presented as miniature devices resembling flash drives. The physical storage format improves security. Such a crypto wallet is easy to place in a bank cell or safe. At the same time, the device’s owner is fully confident that no one can access his digital assets. Here’s how it works:

The user swaps SOL to ETH or any other coins and transfers them to the wallet; After that, there is a disconnection of the device from the network. It provides secure offline storage.

The peculiarity of cold crypto storage is that it involves using a multi-stage protection system. It is necessary to set a PIN code to enter the device. If the user forgot it or their wallets were stolen, and they need to restore access to assets, they will need a special key (seed phrase). As a rule, it consists of a set of words that the system asks to write down when the device is activated. It is advisable to store the feed phrase in a secure place since access to it will allow another person to take possession of the user’s cryptocurrency.

Pros and Cons of Cold Wallets

Cold storage does not depend on any third-party servers and is not linked to any online platforms or exchanges. This means that it is the most reliable way to store assets. Moreover, it cannot be hacked from outside. In simple words, a cold wallet stores crypto in much the same way that a regular flash drive stores your information. However, it additionally encrypts all data.

Given the fact that assets are stored directly on the media, the main disadvantage is that there is always a risk of breaking or even losing the device. This may deprive you of the ability to quickly access your assets. The other downside is that any cold wallet costs money, while there are many free hot options today.

6 Best Cold Wallets That Deserve Your Attention

Having chosen the best cryptocurrency exchange , you should also decide on a reliable cold wallet. Please consider the list of the most popular devices:

Ledger Nano X is a secure private key storage device with Bluetooth support. It allows users to securely manage over 5500 coins and tokens. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, etc.;

Trezor Model T. This is another popular device for the secure storage of funds. The device has a touch screen that allows the user to operate it like a smartphone. Thanks to the new processor, it is very responsive and fast;

ELLIPAL Titan Bundle uses offline QR codes to sign transactions with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies;

Ledger Nano S. This device is for cold storage of cryptocurrency and security of electronic payments with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, ZCash, Dash, Ripple, and other altcoins. At the moment, the wallet supports more than 1000+ coins, but the developers are constantly expanding the list;

ELLIPAL Titan Mini is a new compact and secure wallet that supports over 10,000 cryptocurrencies. It combines various features such as NFT storage, exchange, staking, etc.;

Safepal S1 is a small credit card-shaped device with a fairly large color screen and a camera. It is isolated from external connections and securely stores users’ digital assets.

Conclusion

Cold wallets are used by many asset holders today. They are reliable and safe, so they deserve your trust. So choose one from the list above, and be sure that no one else will get access to your coins.

