The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will be holding a Public Forum on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

Public Forums serve as a means for residents to communicate directly with the Commissioners about any topics they choose. The forum provides an opportunity for residents to express appreciation, ask questions or offer suggestions in a respectful format. Each resident will be given up to three minutes to address the Commissioners.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, residents who are unable to attend in-person have the option to submit a video of their comments to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com. These video submissions must be no more than three minutes in length and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Residents who wish to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC may do so via email to csmc@stmarysmd.com or by mailing their feedback to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650 at any time.

The Public Forum will be televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel for those who cannot attend in-person.

The CSMC encourages all residents to participate and provide their input to the Commissioners at the Public Forum or via email and mail.

This Public Forum is an excellent opportunity for residents to engage with their local government and share their ideas and concerns with the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. It is essential that the Commissioners hear from their constituents to ensure they can effectively represent and serve the community.

