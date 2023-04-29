On April 28, three high schools in Charles County, Maryland, faced multiple altercations resulting in injuries and investigations. The Maurice McDonough High School, Henry Lackey High School, and La Plata High School all experienced incidents involving students.

At 10:50 a.m. in Maurice McDonough High School, four students allegedly assaulted another student. The school resource officer (SRO) immediately launched an investigation, and the students involved faced disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. The SRO will also contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges. Those with information about the case are urged to contact PFC Virts at 301-609-3282 ext. 0504.

Similarly, five students were involved in a fight inside a Henry Lackey High School classroom at 10:45 a.m. The students were separated, and one received medical attention from the school nurse for injuries sustained during the altercation. The school resource officer initiated an investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges. The students involved will also face disciplinary sanctions from the school administration. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.

La Plata High School experienced two incidents involving physical altercations. At 12:10 p.m., two students allegedly assaulted another student while classes were transitioning. The attackers fled from the school, but they were identified. Shortly after, another fight erupted in the school’s main lobby, and the school administrators and the school resource officer (SRO) intervened and separated the students. Investigation revealed that the second altercation resulted from the first assault. A school nurse treated the student in the first case. The SRO has initiated an investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office for charges. The students involved will also face disciplinary sanctions from the school administration. Those with information about either of the incidents are asked to contact Cpl. Burger at 301-609-3282 ext. 0475.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward, assuring the anonymity of the callers.

The Charles County Public Schools are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all students, and they will not tolerate violence, threats, or harassment. They have set up a comprehensive plan to address any incidents and work towards preventing them in the future.

As investigations continue, students and parents are urged to report any suspicious activity or behavior to the school administration and law enforcement.

Like this: Like Loading...