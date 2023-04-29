The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team traveled to Hershey, Pennsylvania to compete against Penn State Berks in the semi-finals of the United East Conference tournament at the Hershey Racquet Club. The Seahawks secured a resounding 5-0 victory on the road and advanced to the United East Conference Championship.

In doubles play, the Seahawks displayed complete dominance, winning all three of their matches with ease. The team of Boris Palmade and Stephen Alam secured an 8-2 victory in the number one doubles position. Nick Rohr and Daoud Alkhalidi continued the winning streak in the number two doubles position with an 8-1 victory. Keawe Johnson and Liam Pratt rounded out the third and final doubles position with an 8-1 win.

In singles play, the Seahawks won two of the three matches that were completed before the last three were left unfinished. Boris Palmade was dominant in the number one singles position, sweeping his opponent in two sets. Stephen Alam also defeated his opponent in the number two singles position with another 6-0 sweep. Nick Rohr began the number three singles position with a 7-5 win, but the second set was not completed, as the Seahawks had already secured the win with 5 unanswered team points. Keawe Johnson started off the number four singles position with a 6-0 victory, but the second set was also left unfinished. Daoud Alkhalidi and Max Esztergomi had no results in the number five and six singles positions as they did not take place.

Credit: Jalen Glasgow

The Seahawks will be back in action on Saturday, April 29th for the United East Conference Championship. St. Mary’s College will compete against the number three seed, Lancaster Bible, at 11:00 AM for the championship title. On Friday, April 28th, Lancaster Bible beat the number two seed Penn State Harrisburg 5-3. The championship will take place at the Hershey Racquet Club.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Tennis team has had an impressive season, with a 12-4 record and a 4-0 record in the United East Conference. The Seahawks have also won their last four matches and are looking to continue their winning streak in the championship match. The team’s strong performance in the semi-finals is a testament to their skill and determination, and they will undoubtedly bring their best to the championship match.

