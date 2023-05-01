NANJEMOY, MD – In the early morning of April 26, 2023, a 2010 Ford Fusion parked at 8750 Bowie Road in Nanjemoy, Charles County, Maryland, was set ablaze in what authorities are calling an apparent arson attack. The vehicle’s owner, Angelina Ciampo, was not injured.

According to the primary responding fire department, the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department, the fire was discovered by a passer-by, who reported the incident at 4:35 a.m. The department arrived at the scene within minutes, and four firefighters worked quickly to bring the blaze under control, which they did in just five minutes.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The estimated loss to the structure of the vehicle is $6,000. The contents of the vehicle were not reported, and it is unclear whether they were damaged in the incident.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, has preliminarily classified the incident as incendiary. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident at this time.

As investigations into the incident continue, the Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department and other responding agencies are reminding area residents to remain vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

