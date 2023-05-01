The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs began their 2023 season with a doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers on a rainy Saturday.

After a delayed start, the Barnstormers took an early lead in the first game but the Crabs capitalized on their opponent’s mistakes to score multiple runs and win 8-3. Pitcher Daryl Thompson earned his 150th professional win. In the second game, the Crabs took an early lead thanks to Michael Wielansky’s sacrifice fly and triple, and pitcher Mitch Lambson carried a no-hitter for five innings. The game ended with a 2-1 win for the Crabs.

On Sunday, the Blue Crabs and Barnstormers played their final opening series game. The Crabs scored early with a home run from Wielansky and an RBI single from Alex Crosby, but the Barnstormers tied it up in the second inning. In the fifth inning, Andretty Cordero hit a two-RBI sacrifice fly to give Lancaster the lead.

The Crabs tied it up again in the seventh inning with back-to-back doubles from Braxton Lee and David Harris, and Crosby hit the game-winning RBI single to give the Crabs a 6-5 victory. Closer Andre Scrubb secured saves in back-to-back games.

The Blue Crabs swept the Barnstormers in the opening series and will face the Gastonia Honey Hunters next. The Crabs’ 3-0 start to the season is a promising start to what could be a successful year. Fans can purchase tickets for upcoming games or stream them on FloSports.

