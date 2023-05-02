For the second time this season, sophomore Hailey Betch (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) has been named the United East Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week by the United East Conference. The league office announced the announcement on Monday afternoon (May 1).

Betch previously earned the season’s first Offensive Player of the Week honor on February 20. Her impressive performance in two recent road games has earned her the recognition once again. Hailey Betch named United East Offensive Player of the Week (5.1.23) Credit: Bill Wood

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team had a successful week with two wins. They beat SUNY Morrisville 18-7 on April 28 and followed that up with a 23-1 win over Wells College on April 29.

Betch led the Seahawks to these victories with an impressive display of skills. She put up 10 goals and 13 points over the week. In the game against Morrisville, Betch scored five goals, added two assists, and four draw controls. In the game against Wells, she scored five more goals and another assist, adding five draws and two ground balls to her stats.

Currently, Betch leads the United East in several categories. She has 60 goals, 29 assists, and 89 points, making her the top scorer in the league. She also has an impressive 1.71 assists per game and 5.24 points per game, putting her ahead of the competition. Additionally, Betch is tied for fifth in the league with 52 draw controls.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host the top four teams in the 2023 United East Women’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on May 5-6 at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium. This will be the team’s next opportunity to showcase their talent, and Betch will be a key player in their efforts.

Tickets for the tournament will be sold at the gate. Adult tickets will be priced at $5, while senior citizens, children aged 6-18, and non-SMCM students will be charged $3. Admission will be free for SMCM faculty, staff, students, and children under 5. However, re-entry will not be permitted.

Betch’s talent and hard work have made her a valuable asset to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team. With her continued success, she is sure to make even more headlines in the future.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – Hailey Betch , St. Mary’s College, So., A

Feb. 27 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, So., M

Mar. 6 – Lindsey Weaver, Lancaster Bible, So., A

Mar. 13 – Katelynn Perrotta, Lancaster Bible, Jr., A

Mar. 20 – Alana McDonald, Morrisville, Jr., M

Mar. 27 – Jordan Mason, Mount Aloysius, So., D

Apr. 3 – Maddie Baum, Morrisville, Jr., A

Apr. 10 – Alana McDonald, Morrisville, Jr., M

Apr. 17 – Maddie Baum, Morrisville, Jr., A

Apr. 24 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, So., M

May 1 – Hailey Betch , St. Mary’s College, So., A

