In separate incidents on May 1, John Hanson Middle School and Henry Lackey High School students engaged in violent behavior resulting in charges, injuries, and disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

At John Hanson Middle School, school administrators were notified of a student possessing suspected cannabis, who then became aggressive with school employees and the school resource officer (SRO), refusing to follow commands. Additional officers were called in, and the student’s violence escalated, leading to the student striking an officer. The officer used a Taser and safely took the student into custody. The student was charged with second-degree assault, disruption of school activities, and other related charges.

EMS also responded to the incident and evaluated the student, who was not injured. The Charles County Public Schools will also issue disciplinary consequences by its policy. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Anderson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0422.

At Henry Lackey High School, school administrators intervened in a fight involving multiple students, and one student required treatment from a school nurse for injuries sustained during the altercation. The school resource officer initiated an investigation and will contact the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding charges.

The students involved in the fight will also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Plunkett at 301-609-3282 ext. 0469.

The Charles County Public Schools has implemented various measures to ensure the safety of its students, including security cameras, visitor check-ins, and SROs. The school system also partners with law enforcement agencies to train and support school staff in crisis situations.

As investigations into the incidents at John Hanson Middle School and Henry Lackey High School continue, the Charles County Public Schools reiterates its commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students.

Like this: Like Loading...