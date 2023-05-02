Senior Reece Small, hailing from Lineboro, Maryland, was recognized as the United East Defensive Player of the Week in men’s lacrosse for the week ending April 30. This recognition came from the United East Conference office on Monday afternoon.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team had an excellent week, winning both their games. They managed to come from behind to defeat the University of Mary Washington with a score of 10-9 on April 26th. On April 29th, they had a stunning victory over La Roche University, with a score of 29-0.

Small had an outstanding week with three ground balls and three caused turnovers, along with a goal and an assist. This led him to receive his first Defensive Player of the Week award in his college career. Small is a 6-3 defensive midfielder who started his week with an assist, a ground ball, and a caused turnover in the game against Mary Washington. He then continued to perform exceptionally by contributing his eighth career goal and two forced turnovers. Moreover, he added two ground balls in the shutout of La Roche.

St. Mary’s College, with a 12-5 record, will face No.4 Hilbert College (3-8) in the semifinals of the 2023 United East Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament on May 3rd. The game will take place at 1:00 p.m. at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium, where St. Mary’s will be the top-seeded team.

For spectators, tickets will be sold at $5 for adults and $3 for senior citizens, children aged between 6-18, and non-SMCM students. Admission is free for SMCM faculty, staff, and students and children under 5. Additionally, re-entry is not allowed, and stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

In summary, Small’s excellent performance in the week helped him gain recognition and an award. St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s lacrosse team had a great week with two wins under their belt, and they are now preparing for their upcoming match on May 3rd.

2023 United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 20 – James Cella, Penn College, So., G

Feb. 27 – Ethan Little , St. Mary’s College, Jr., D

Mar. 6 – James Cella, Penn College, So., G

Mar. 13 – Ethan Little , St. Mary’s College, Jr., D

Mar. 20 – Mitch Boudreau , St. Mary’s College, Sr., FO

Mar. 27 – Dylan LaPlace, Morrisville, Jr., G

Apr. 3 – Dylan LaPlace, Morrisville, Jr., G

Apr. 10 – Joseph Gorman, Hilbert, Jr., D

Apr. 17 – Griffin Miller, Hilbert, So., G

Apr. 24 – Michael Avgenikos, Morrisville, Fy., FO

May 1 – Reece Small , St. Mary’s College, Sr., DM

