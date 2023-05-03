On May 1 at 1:30 p.m., a student at McDonough High School in Charles County, Maryland, was assaulted by six other students on school grounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment for injuries sustained during the altercation.

The school resource officer has launched an investigation into the incident and has reached out to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to discuss potential charges. The Charles County Public Schools district has also indicated that the students involved in the assault will face disciplinary consequences.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and it is unclear whether the victim knew the assailants or whether this was a random attack.

In the aftermath of the incident, school officials are urging anyone with information about the assault to come forward. PFC Virts, who leads the investigation, can be reached at 301-609-3282 ext. 0504.

The incident has sparked concern among parents and community members, calling for increased security measures at the school. McDonough High School has approximately 1,300 students and is located in Pomfret, Maryland.

