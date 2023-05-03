St. Mary’s County Public Schools nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate, from preparing healthy food to navigating student food allergies. To honor their hard work and dedication, St. Mary’s County Public Schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Designated by The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series, School Lunch Hero Day has been celebrated annually since 2013. This day allows parents, students, school staff, and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students each school day.

“School nutrition employees must balance many roles and follow numerous federal, state, and local regulations to ensure safe and healthy meals are available in schools. School Lunch Hero Day allows the community to thank these hard-working heroes,” said Megan Doran, Director of Food and Nutrition Services.

School meals meet federal nutrition standards to ensure that school cafeterias always offer low-fat or fat-free milk, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein while limiting calories, sodium, and unhealthy fats. School meals’ importance and nutritional value are well documented, and for many children, school lunch is the most important and nutrient-rich meal of their day.

Celebrating School Lunch Hero Day is an excellent opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for these dedicated professionals. These heroes go above and beyond to ensure that students receive nutritious and delicious meals daily. Their hard work and commitment significantly impact students’ lives, and this day provides an excellent opportunity to recognize and honor their contributions.

The celebration of School Lunch Hero Day is not limited to St. Mary’s County Public Schools. This day is celebrated nationwide and recognizes the valuable work of school nutrition professionals. The School Nutrition Association encourages everyone to celebrate School Lunch Hero Day and show appreciation for these hard-working heroes.

For those interested in participating in the celebration of School Lunch Hero Day, visit www.schoollunchheroday.com for more information. To learn more about the school nutrition program for St. Mary’s County Public Schools, visit their website at www.smcps.org/dss/food-services.

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will celebrate School Lunch Hero Day on Friday, May 5, 2023. This day provides an opportunity for the community to show their appreciation for the hard-working and dedicated school nutrition professionals who ensure that students receive healthy and nutritious meals every day. School Lunch Hero Day is celebrated nationwide and recognizes the valuable work of school nutrition professionals. The celebration of School Lunch Hero Day is an excellent opportunity for everyone to thank these heroes for their commitment to the well-being of students.

Like this: Like Loading...