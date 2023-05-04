St. Leonard, MD – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested concerning a commercial burglary that occurred on April 17, 2023, at the King Smoke Tobacco Shop in St. Leonard. Robert Edward Page, 19, of St. Leonard, was taken into custody on May 2, 2023, and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property.

Robert Edward Page, 19, of St. Leonard Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the burglary call in the early hours of April 17, 2023, at approximately 3:40 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that the front window of the tobacco shop had been shattered, and various items had been stolen from the business.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in the crime. Using this information, detectives obtained a search warrant for Page’s residence. During the execution of the warrant, evidence was discovered that linked Page to the burglary.

Following a thorough investigation, Robert Edward Page was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, theft, and malicious destruction of property on May 2, 2023. Page is currently being held at the Calvert County Detention Center pending a bond review.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or by email at info@calvertsheriff.com.

