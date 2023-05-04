On May 7, 2023, Calvert County American Little League will hold its local competition for the 2023 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The event will feature six softball players and 23 baseball players aged between 9 to 12 years old. The derby will be held at Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

The players will have 90 seconds per round to hit as many home runs as possible. A home run is determined at 170 feet for baseball and 130 feet for softball. The winners will be determined based on the total number of home runs hit from three rounds. The victors from the Calvert County American Little League derby may advance to a regional tournament.

Credit: T-Mobile

The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby has been a popular event since it was introduced in 2018. The derby is designed to showcase the skills of young baseball and softball players in a fun and competitive environment. According to Little League International, the Home Run Derby is a chance for players to demonstrate their dedication to the sport and their desire to improve their skills.

The Little League Home Run Derby is open to players of all skill levels. It is a great opportunity for young players to compete against their peers and to showcase their abilities. The event also provides an opportunity for parents and fans to come out and support their favorite players.

Little League International, the governing body of the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, provides a range of resources for local leagues hosting the event. These resources include guidelines for running the derby, scorecards, and certificates of participation for all players.

The Calvert County American Little League is excited to be hosting the local competition for the 2023 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby. The league is committed to providing a fun and safe environment for young players to develop their skills and to enjoy the game of baseball and softball.

The Home Run Derby is just one of many events and activities that the league offers its players. The league also provides regular season play, all-star teams, and special events such as the annual league picnic.

If you are interested in learning more about the 2023 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, you can visit the Little League International website at www.LittleLeague.org/HomeRunDerby. The site provides information on the rules of the event, as well as resources for local leagues hosting their own derbies.

The Calvert County American Little League would like to invite all members of the community to come out and support the young players participating in the Home Run Derby. The event promises to be an exciting showcase of the skills and dedication of the league’s players.

