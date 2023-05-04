Deyonta Terrell Gross Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office executed a search and seizure warrant on Deyonta Terrell Gross, a 29-year-old man from Lexington Park. The search resulted in Gross facing cocaine distribution charges.

According to the Criminal Investigations Division detectives, Gross was at a California restaurant while driving a 2021 Hyundai Palisade. Police detained him, and a search of the vehicle produced a digital scale located in the front driver door and a box of sandwich bags in the center console. A quantity of suspected cocaine was also found on Gross.

Gross was charged with CDS Possession with Intent to Distribute Narcotics, CDS: Production Equipment, and CDS Possession: Cocaine. He was then transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

After being held in custody for a day, Gross was released on recognizance on Wednesday and placed on Pre-Trial supervision. It is unclear when he is scheduled to appear in court.

