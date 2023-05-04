Second-year Southern Maryland Blue Crab Michael Wielansky had the biggest game of his Blue Crabs career during the thrill of his own hot streak to begin the new season. Wielansky hit his second career two-homer game with the Crabs, making the final score 11-6 in favor of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

The game started with a home run from Carlos Franco in the top of the first, followed by Wielansky’s solo shot into left field, extending his hitting streak to five games and extra-base hit streak to four games. The Honey Hunters continued their offensive attack on Southern Maryland, scoring five runs in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

The Crabs finally got on the board in the seventh inning with a home run from K.C. Hobson, who smashed his second home run in as many days. In the eighth inning, the Crabs scored two more runs, with the Honey Hunters matching them in the top of the ninth.

Despite the deficit, Wielansky was chasing history in the latter half of the ninth, going 3-4 and needing a triple to hit for the cycle. Instead, he hit his second home run of the night, making it his second career two-homer game with the Crabs.

The final score was 11-6, with the Crabs looking to salvage one game from the series as their record becomes 3-2. Left-hander Mitch Lambson will climb the hill for Southern Maryland for the first Baseball and Education Day at Regency Furniture, with the first pitch arriving at 10:35 A.M.

Fans can watch the game on FloSports, or purchase Tickets by clicking the link.

