The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team continued their quest to defend their league title by defeating Hilbert College 21-3 in the United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament semifinal game on May 3.

The top-seeded Seahawks (13-5) never looked back after owning a 16-0 halftime lead. They will now face the winner of the SUNY Morrisville and Penn College semifinal game in the championship game on May 6 at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium at 1:00 p.m.

Sophomore attackman Keegan Preis set the program’s single-season record for assists with a five-assist performance. Preis currently has 59 assists, surpassing the previous mark of 55 established by Andrew Toussaint ’01 in 2001.

After the Seahawks grew their lead to 18-0, Hilbert tallied its first goal of the game with 17 seconds left in the third quarter to avoid a shutout loss. A pair of Ryan Davis’ goals sandwiched a trio of St. Mary’s goals from midfielders Ryan Frick and Mark LoPresto, and first-year attackman Ryan Roth in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Senior Mitch Boudreau and first-year Matteo Ciccarello combined for a 27-of-28 effort at face-off X, with Boudreau going 15-for-15 and collecting 14 ground ball pickups. Shots and ground balls finished in favor of the Seahawks, 64-8 and 61-17, respectively. Hilbert committed 33 turnovers and went 15-of-36 on clears. Walker Krizman vs Hilbert (5.3.23)

St. Mary’s College Game Notes show that first-year attackman Joshua Martel scored five goals while collecting five grounders. Martel also caused three turnovers. Seniors Walker Krizman and PJ Fenchak each finished the game with three goals and an assist. Fenchak’s efforts tied his career-highs in goals and points.

Griffin Miller made 20 saves for the Hawks while Davis scored twice, and Joey DiMaria notched Hilbert’s other goal.

Tickets for the championship game will be available for $5 for adults, $3 for senior citizens, children aged 6-18, and non-SMCM students, and free for SMCM faculty, staff, students, and children under 5. Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

The Seahawks’ outstanding performance in the semifinals has set them up as strong contenders for the championship game. The team will look to continue their winning streak and defend their United East Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship title on May 6.

