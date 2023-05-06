On May 2 at 4:19 p.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf, Maryland. The residence is close to another residence which was broken into a few days prior.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter and four suspects fled on foot. However, officers and a K9 were able to apprehend them, consisting of two adults and two juveniles. Kaleb Aaron Brooks Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office D’Andre Juwan Jackson Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the adult suspects were in possession of oxycodone pills and suspected cannabis. One of the juvenile suspects was also linked to the earlier burglary, in which he broke into an occupied house and attempted to steal a gaming system.

Both juveniles were charged with burglary on a juvenile offense report, while the adults, 23-year-old D’Andre Juwan Jackson and 27-year-old Kaleb Aaron Brooks, both of Waldorf, were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, burglary, and other related charges.

Following their arrests, Jackson was released from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance by a district court commissioner on May 2, while Brooks was released on personal recognizance on May 3.

Officer Hopp is investigating the case, and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reminds residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

