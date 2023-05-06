St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Tennis team’s journey to the NCAA Division III Championship ended in a 5-0 defeat against SUNY New Paltz in the first round. The Seahawks’ effort fell short in Amherst, Massachusetts, on Friday.

SUNY New Paltz dominated all three doubles matches. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel lost the number one doubles match 8-0. Amber Manspeaker and Sydney Anderson lost the number two doubles spot 8-2, while Giselle Harris and Ellie Walter lost the number three doubles match 8-4.

Only two out of five singles matches were played completely through due to SUNY New Paltz reaching a team score of 5 points. Amber Manspeaker played in the number two singles spot, but lost in two sets: 6-0, 6-3. Ellie Walter played in the number five singles spot, but fell in two sets: 6-1, 6-0.

Despite the loss, St. Mary’s Women’s Tennis had a successful season, finishing 10-5 overall and 5-0 in the United East Conference. They end the 2023 season as United East Conference Champions for the second year in a row.

Credit: Brad Kasnet

The Seahawks’ achievement as conference champions highlights their remarkable effort throughout the season. Head Coach Jason Ringstad expressed his gratitude to the team, saying, “I’m proud of the team’s effort throughout the season. Winning the conference championship for the second consecutive year is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The Seahawks had a fantastic start to the season, winning their first six matches, including five non-conference games. The team continued to demonstrate their skill and determination throughout the season, clinching their second consecutive United East Conference Championship.

The Women’s Tennis team’s success was not limited to the court. The team received several accolades for their academic achievements, with five players being named to the United East Conference All-Academic Team. The team also made a significant impact in their community, participating in several community service activities, including the annual Seahawk Open, a fundraiser for the St. Mary’s College Foundation.

The Seahawks may have fallen short in the NCAA Championship, but their successful season has set the stage for future achievements. With a talented and dedicated team, the Women’s Tennis team is poised to continue their dominance in the United East Conference and beyond.

