The Washington Commanders have released center Chase Roullier, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

Roullier, a sixth-round pick by Washington during the 2017 NFL Draft, has started in 63 of 69 games during his six-year career with the team. He earned a starting role on the offensive line in Week 8 of his rookie season and kept the job for the majority of his career.

However, over the past two years, Roullier has only played in 10 games because of season-ending leg injuries. He was placed on Injured Reserve during the 2022 season after Washington’s Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions.

The decision to release Roullier comes with a post-June 1 designation, which allows the team to spread the dead money over two years instead of one. It also provides some cap relief for the team, as they move on from a player who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

Washington has been making several moves in the offseason, and Roullier’s release is just the latest. The team has also signed several free agents and drafted several players in the recent NFL Draft. They are hoping to improve on their record from last season and make a push for the playoffs.

Roullier’s release means that the team will have to find a new starting center for the upcoming season. They have several options, including newly drafted rookie Tyler Larsen and veteran Wes Schweitzer, who has experience playing center.

Overall, the release of Roullier is a significant move for Washington, as they continue to make changes to their roster in the offseason. It remains to be seen who will fill the starting center role, but the team is confident that they have the talent and depth to succeed in the upcoming season.

