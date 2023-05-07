The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took on the Charleston Dirty Birds on Friday night in the first game of their final series of the nine-game homestand. The Crabs were able to come out on top, beating the Dirty Birds 2-1 in an exciting game of baseball.

Joe Testa, an emergency starter for Charleston, struggled early on, and as the ball skipped away from the catcher Zachary Bridges, Jack Sundberg was able to score the game’s first run. After that, the game was a pitching duel between the two teams, with both sides exchanging goose eggs.

However, in the seventh inning, Diego Goris hit a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1. The Dirty Birds then turned to their bullpen and brought in Jordan Bosiokovic, who, on his first pitch, gave up a home run to Alex Crosby, putting the Crabs back in the lead.

Daryl Thompson had a stellar performance, logging eight innings and allowing just three hits with one run. His ERA now stands at an impressive 2.63 through two starts. Manager Stan Cliburn then brought in James Dykstra to close out the game, and he became the third Blue Crabs reliever to get a save this season as he struck out the final hitter.

With the win, the Blue Crabs are now 5-2, having won two straight games. They will try to take the series against Charleston a day early, with LHP Sando Cabrera starting for Southern Maryland in game two.

The first pitch for game two is scheduled for 6:35 PM, and the Blue Crabs will be hosting Youth Sports Night. The night will end with postgame fireworks, making it a fun-filled evening for fans of all ages.

Fans who cannot attend the game in person can watch the game on FloSports or purchase tickets by clicking on the link provided. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs are looking forward to continuing their winning streak and putting on a great show for their fans.

Like this: Like Loading...