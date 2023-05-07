Frostburg, MD – The Mountain East Conference (MEC) announced its 2023 softball award winners and all-conference teams on Thursday, ahead of the conference tournament which began on May 5 at Botetourt Softball Complex in Troutville, Virginia. Frostburg State University’s softball team had several players recognized for their exceptional performance during the season.

Sophomore Jamie Roberts from Bryantown earned a spot on the All-MEC First Team for the second consecutive season. Roberts made a tremendous impact on both sides of the field, hitting .424 and earning 67 hits, 15 doubles, and eight home runs. Two of these homers were walk-offs. She also racked up 48 RBI and 22 runs scored, while leading Frostburg in slugging percentage (.671) and finishing second in on-base percentage (.465). As a pitcher, Roberts finished with a 12-7 record and a 2.30 ERA in 131.0 innings pitched. She threw 11 complete games, including a one-hit shutout against Wheeling, with a total of 97 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .271.

Senior Brianna Powell, freshman Arden Miller, and junior Sydney Theobald also earned spots on the All-MEC Second Team. Powell had an impressive batting average of .338 on the season, with 50 hits, 14 doubles, and seven home runs, along with 39 RBI, 37 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases in 23 attempts. During the year, she set the program record for career stolen bases. In her first year with the program, Miller was a key contributor, batting .413 at the plate and recording 38 hits, eight doubles, and two home runs, with 19 RBI and 22 runs scored. As the lefty starting pitcher for FSU, Theobald went 11-11 on the season, with a 3.88 ERA in 139.1 innings pitched. She threw 17 complete games with three shutouts, striking out 80 and holding opponents to a .255 batting average.

The Mountain East Conference also recognized several other players for their outstanding performances during the season, including Concord University’s Taylor Summers, who was named the MEC Player of the Year, and Shepherd University’s Kaitlin Munda, who was named the MEC Pitcher of the Year.

Frostburg State University’s softball team finished the regular season with a 24-20 overall record and a 17-11 conference record. They were seeded fourth in the MEC tournament, which began on May 5 and runs through May 7. The team’s success this season is a testament to their hard work and dedication, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish in the future.

All-MEC First Team

C Bella Andujar Charleston

1B Jamie Roberts Frostburg State

2B Jeritza Montero Charleston

SS Hannah Rose Charleston

3B Emma Pauley West Virginia St.

3B Peyton Wetherholt Fairmont State

DP/Util Andie Dizon West Va. Wesleyan

DP/Util Emily Riggs Fairmont State

OF Emma Gumont Notre Dame

OF Taylor Swartz West Va. Wesleyan

OF Hannah Workman Fairmont State

P Holly Brehm Glenville State

P Hannah Hudson West Va. Wesleyan

P Brianna McCown Charleston

P Kendall Stoffel West Va. Wesleyan

All-MEC Second Team

C Honesty Holt Davis & Elkins

C Maddie Munoz Wheeling

1B Linzey Allard Davis & Elkins

1B Morgan Norris West Va. Wesleyan

2B Hailee Culbertson Alderson Broaddus

SS Bri Powell Frostburg State

3B Brionna Bowman Charleston

DP/Util Emma Ruth West Virginia St.

OF Alexa Andrews Fairmont State

OF Anjolina Gutierrez Davis & Elkins

OF Alexi Maciejowski Notre Dame

OF Kayla Mancuso West Liberty

OF Arden Miller Frostburg State

OF Raegan West Charleston

P Dani Bauer Charleston

P Grace Fisher Notre Dame

P Sydney Theobald Frostburg State

