Mega Millions, one of the largest lotteries in the United States, is warning consumers about the increasing number of scams that fraudulently use their name to steal money. Scammers use official-looking email or text messages, as well as random phone calls, to promise big prizes to unsuspecting victims.

According to Mega Millions officials, many recent scam attempts have cited non-existent programs, such as the “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program” and the “Mega Million Jackport [sic] Winners List.” Scammers have also promised cash winnings, cars, and merchandise, all fraudulently using the Mega Millions name.

These scams have several common characteristics. They promise big prizes but require the “winner” to pay a large sum of money for a prize that does not actually exist. Scammers continue to ask for more money, claiming it is for taxes, insurance fees, or delivery fees. They will also ask the “winner” to keep their status confidential and may have improper English or misspellings.

Mega Millions officials emphasize that the only way to win Mega Millions is to purchase a ticket from one of their participating American lotteries and match some or all of the winning numbers for that specific drawing. There are no random Mega Millions prizes awarded anywhere in the world based on phone numbers, email addresses, or social media accounts. Most importantly, there is never a fee to claim a real lottery prize.

Lottery officials warn consumers to be cautious and ignore these scammers who want to steal their money. If anyone has any questions about the legitimacy of a website, email, text message, or phone call using the Mega Millions name and/or logo, they should contact Mega Millions or the lottery in their jurisdiction.

